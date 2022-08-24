PNCA holds art exhibition

UrduPoint.com

August 24, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Wednesday held an art exhibition "Scenic Pakistan", to celebrate 75th independence of Pakistan.

The show includes art pieces from National Art Gallery's permanent collection which have never been on display before and are coming together to make this show even more special, a PNCA official told APP.

He said the exhibition was a splendid opportunity to understand Pakistan's landscape and how each region varies from one another. Each artist has a different practice along with their distinct visual language projected in their work, he added.

The official said 'Scenic Pakistan' is an example of how big of a tool visual art can be not only for the present time but in recording history and culture as well.

The show was visited by a large number of audiences including artists, students, VIPs, government officials and media persons.

The show includes A.R Nagori, Ahmed Habib, Anjum Ayub Khan, Aqeel Solangi, Aslam Minhas, Bashir Mirza, Colin David, Ghalib Baqir, Ghazanfar Ali, Ghulam Rasul,  Masood A. Khan, Moyene Najmi, Mukhtar Ahmed, Iqbal Ahmed, Misbahuddin Qazi, Mehboob Ali, Nazir Ahmed, Nusratji, Khalid Iqbal, Rashid Khan, Shakir Ali, S. Safdar, Ustad Allah Bux, Zubeida Javed, Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, Zulqarnain Haider and Zubeida Agha.

 

