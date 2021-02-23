PNCA to hold theme based puppet show

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold a theme based puppet show to promote the traditional art of puppetry on Feburary 25. The show aimed at reviving the dying art of puppetry in Pakistan beside bringing different forms of puppets together from across the country to entertain people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold a theme based puppet show to promote the traditional art of puppetry on Feburary 25. The show aimed at reviving the dying art of puppetry in Pakistan beside bringing different forms of puppets together from across the country to entertain people. The show would be featuring Folk dances,stories,theme based speeches and skits for children and adults. The colorful puppet show will revolve around current issues including gender disparity, contrariety in education and environmental challenges and there will be an exclusive show for kids as well which will ensure infotainment according to the theme, an official said on Tuesday. He said that due to COVID 19 the puppet shows were being canceled but the shows were scheduled four times a month as regular feature by National Puppet Theatre (NPT) of PNCA.

Such events provide the required boost to puppetry and help people, especially the younger generation to become aware of it,he added.

He said that the traditional art of puppetry is dying and PNCA has been struggling so long to revive this art adding that such events help in reviving this traditional art form.He further told that the art of puppetry and puppet shows have long been a part of Pakistani culture.Commenting on the importance of puppetry he said that Puppetry is such a beautiful and colorful art and we should make an effort to bring back this art form adding that this can be useful both for entertainment and education purposes.