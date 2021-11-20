PODA launches campaign against gender-based violence

Potohar Organization for Development Advocacy (PODA)--a leading Women' rights organization would launch a 16-day activism campaign from 26 Nov to 10 Dec to end violence against women and girls around the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Potohar Organization for Development Advocacy (PODA)--a leading Women' rights organization would launch a 16-day activism campaign from 26 Nov to 10 Dec to end violence against women and girls around the world.

Executive Director of PODA Kaukab Jehan said that the campaign will highlight the link between education, peace and ending gender-based violence.

PODA will facilitate lead mentors from all over Pakistan to organize activities throughout the 16-Day, she said.

She said that series of events will be held by PODA in all the four provinces to observe the international 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence campaign.

The events include seminars on the 'Role of Men in Ending Gender Based Violence'; panel discussion on 'Early Child Marriages in Rural Communities of Sindh'; session on 'Empowering Women Through Education'; a theater performance highlighting the issues and impacts of 'Early Child Marriages on a Girl Life Cycle'; and discussion on 'Providing Safe Learning Environment for Girls', she told.

She viewed that it's time for right activists, NGOs, governments and the common citizens to come forward in pursuit of this shared goal adding that that gender-based violence not only affects the individual but the entire family and the society as a whole.

She added further that a large number of countries would participate in the campaign by illuminating iconic buildings, including parliament building and historical monuments, with orange lights and participants of events during the 16 days wear orange color.

She hoped that Pakistan will also join the world campaign this year by illuminating its buildings orange.

She was of view that Pakistani women are contributing in socio-economic progress at rural, urban and household levels. However, violence and discrimination impede their full potential towards national development. Gender based violence should be stopped for the development of society and economy.

She opined that education is essential for the empowerment of girls and women. These measures will also help Pakistan to achieve its commitments towards UN Sustainable Development Goal-5 on gender equality", she concluded.

She urged the media to play a proactive role in raising awareness among the people about gender equality and the harmful effects of violence on the society and to give more space to social issue and play their role in creating awareness about available services.

