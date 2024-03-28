Open Menu

Police Accelerate Operation Against Drug Peddlers

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Police accelerate operation against drug peddlers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi district police have accelerated their ongoing operation against drug peddlers and raids are being conducted to send them behind bars as per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab.

According to a police spokesman, this year, more than 600 drug dealers were arrested and over 320 kg hashish, 5 kg heroin, 01 kg 480 grams Ice, and more than 3000 liters of alcohol were recovered from their possession.

About 2400 suspects were arrested during the ongoing special campaign launched against the drug dealers.

About 45 tons of hashish, more than 24 kg of heroin, and 1480 grams of Ice were recovered from the possession of the arrested accused. In the ongoing crackdown against drugs, 17 hot spots were also cleared.

The CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani said that a crackdown against the drug peddlers would continue to end the drug menace.

On the directives of the Chief Minister Punjab, strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the drug dealers, Khalid Hamdani added.

Related Topics

Police Chief Minister Punjab Drugs Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz meets CJP Isa to address IHC judges’ ..

PM Shehbaz meets CJP Isa to address IHC judges’ concerns

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan vows to bring to justice perpetrators, ab ..

Pakistan vows to bring to justice perpetrators, abettors of Bisham terrorist att ..

12 minutes ago
 May 9 riots: SC allows conditionally to military c ..

May 9 riots: SC allows conditionally to military courts to deliver reserved verd ..

13 minutes ago
 Interior Minister arrives in Peshawar after Shangl ..

Interior Minister arrives in Peshawar after Shangla suicide attack

59 minutes ago
 OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records as Pakistan ..

OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records as Pakistan's Most Beloved Smartphone Lin ..

1 hour ago
 PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL

PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops

Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops

15 hours ago
 Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll conte ..

Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll contender after obstacles

15 hours ago
 Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall

Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall

15 hours ago
 Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for mo ..

Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for more air defence

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan