Police accelerate operation against drug peddlers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi district police have accelerated their ongoing operation against drug peddlers and raids are being conducted to send them behind bars as per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab.

According to a police spokesman, this year, more than 600 drug dealers were arrested and over 320 kg hashish, 5 kg heroin, 01 kg 480 grams Ice, and more than 3000 liters of alcohol were recovered from their possession.

About 2400 suspects were arrested during the ongoing special campaign launched against the drug dealers.

About 45 tons of hashish, more than 24 kg of heroin, and 1480 grams of Ice were recovered from the possession of the arrested accused. In the ongoing crackdown against drugs, 17 hot spots were also cleared.

The CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani said that a crackdown against the drug peddlers would continue to end the drug menace.

On the directives of the Chief Minister Punjab, strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the drug dealers, Khalid Hamdani added.