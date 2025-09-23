Open Menu

Police Arrest 3 Proclaimed Offenders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2025 | 10:40 AM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The Jarma police on Tuesday apprehended 3 proclaimed offenders in an operation.

The district police had launched special crackdown against proclaimed offenders on the direction of District Police Officer (DPO) Dr.

Zahidullah, the police spokesman said.

The arrested accused were wanted to the police in a case of attempted to murder.

SHO Jarma Adnan Khan arrested the accused during the end-strike operation.

Weapons have also been recovered from the possession of the arrested accused, he added.

APP/azq/378

