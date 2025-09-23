- Home
Secretary Information, PIO Extend Condolences Over Death Of Senior Journalist Mazhar Iqbal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2025 | 10:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting Ambreen Jan and Principal Information Officer
( PIO) Mobashir Hassan on Tuesday expressed deep grief over the death of senior journalist Mazhar Iqbal in a road accident.
The federal secretary information and PIO extended heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased.
Mazhar Iqbal was a principled, courageous and experienced journalist who always promoted journalistic values, Ambreen Jan remarked.
Mobashir Hassan said that Mazhar Iqbal was a reliable reference in the field of journalism. With his death, the media industry has lost an experienced and dignified personality.
Ambreen Jan and Mobashir Hassan prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.
