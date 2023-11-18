Open Menu

Police Arrest Drug Peddlers, Recover Narcotics

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2023 | 09:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) The Hali Road police have claimed to have arrested a narcotics smuggler, recovering 2 kilograms of hashish from his possession.

The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that the suspect Waleed Qureshi was arrested in a raid near Makrani Para railway crossing.

He claimed that Qureshi was also involved in robberies.

The spokesman said that Qureshi was booked in an FIR on the state's complaint under section 9-1 (6) of the Control of Narcotics Substances Act.

He said Husri police also arrested 2 drug peddlers and recovered 2.2 kg of hashish from Saud Ahmed Noorani and dozens of litres of moonshine liquor from Faraz Ali Shah. Both of them were also booked on the state's complaint in separate FIRs at Husri police station.

