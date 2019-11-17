UrduPoint.com
Police Arrested Second In Command Of "Dani" Gang

Sun 17th November 2019 | 07:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Police gets yet another success against child molesters, takes into custody member of "Dani" gang for molesting a student of 8th grade here on Sunday.

According to the details, SP Potohar Syed Ali told the City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Faisal Rana in a briefing that a student of 8th grade had been sexually abused in the area of police station Civil Lines on which a case was registered accordingly.

Police arrested Saqib, an accused in the case who disclosed that his accomplice Adnan alias Dani is the ringleader of "Dani" gang, notorious for sexually abusing children. Police is conducting raids in different areas for the arrest of the ringleader of gang.

The SP told that the record of the accused is being checked and police has collected authentic evidence that the accused used to make friendships with juveniles outside the educational institutes, took them to different places in the pretext of friendship and sexually abused them.

CPO Faisal Rana applauded SP Potohar over the arrest of second in command of "Dani" gang notorious for sexually abusing children and for tracing the ringleader Adnan alias Dani.

The CPO said that due to the collective efforts of Rawalpindi Police, gangs notorious for sexual abuse of children are being smashed. These gangs were involved in worst immoral acts and gruesome crimes against the children for which their apprehension was essential, he told.

