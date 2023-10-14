Police, blind center organize white cane awareness walk

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2023 | 06:57 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Multan Police and Muhammad Bin Qasim Blind Center jointly organized a walk to create awareness about white cane here on Saturday.

Chief Traffic Officer Multan Muhammad Naeem Shahid, In-charge RIB Jalil Imran Ghalezai, In-charge Muhammad Bin Qasim Blind Welfare complex Sadia Kirmani, Sector In-charge Gaddafi Inspector Muhammad Imran, Traffic education Unit and other traffic staff as well as local businessmen and civil society participated in the walk.

The awareness walk started in Kumharan Wala Chowk and culminated at the Rescue 1122 office.

The aim of the walk was to create awareness about the rights of blind persons in our society holding white canes.

It is our joint responsibility to give the right of way to someone walking on the road holding the white stick, the participants of the walk pledged.

