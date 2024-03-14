Open Menu

Police Bust Bike, Car Lifter Gang; Arrest Four

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Police bust bike, car lifter gang; arrest four

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police have busted a bike and car lifter gang and arrested its four members, said a police spokesman.

He informed that Rawat police netted four accused namely Mushtaq, Numan, Ali Husnain and Haider Ali, allegedly involved in several bike and car lifting cases.

Police also recovered a Mehran car, four stolen motorcycles and cash Rs 524,000 from their possession.

Superintendent of Police Saddar, Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar appreciated the police team and directed to accelerate ongoing operation against bike and car lifters.

