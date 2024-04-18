Open Menu

Police Bust Motorcycle Lifter Gang

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Police bust motorcycle lifter gang

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Police have busted a motorcycle lifter gang and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles along with weapons used in the crime.

A team from Shah Qabool Police Station, using modern scientific investigation techniques, arrested four members of the motorcycle lifter gang and recovered stolen bikes, weapons used in crimes, and drugs.

The arrested suspects are also involved in selling stolen motorcycles after stripping them for parts.

Meanwhile, police also arrested a street criminal in injured condition after a shootout in the jurisdiction of Agha Meer Jani Shah Police Station and recovered two stolen mobile phones, one motorcycle, and a weapon.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Kashif Zulfiqar said that a police alert has been issued in the district, and a large-scale search and strike operation has been launched.

He stated that the crackdown will be intensified against criminals and drug sellers to purge society from crimes.

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station Mobile Drugs Alert Criminals From Weapon

Recent Stories

Azam Khan likely to miss T20I series against Kiwis ..

Azam Khan likely to miss T20I series against Kiwis due to discomfort in right kn ..

1 hour ago
 Badar Shahbaz Warraich appointed as PM’s media c ..

Badar Shahbaz Warraich appointed as PM’s media coordinator

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister rules out rupee devaluation in ta ..

Finance Minister rules out rupee devaluation in talks with IMF

3 hours ago
 National team determined for good performance agai ..

National team determined for good performance against New Zealand: Babar Azam

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2024

6 hours ago
Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in ..

Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in Bayern midfield

15 hours ago
 Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation ..

Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation role

15 hours ago
 Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwa ..

Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwat against Saudi Arabia 'heinou ..

15 hours ago
 Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan e ..

Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan economic challenges

15 hours ago
 Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League sta ..

Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League starting line-ups

15 hours ago
 MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign inve ..

MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign investments: Federal Minister for ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan