Police bust motorcycle lifter gang

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Police have busted a motorcycle lifter gang and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles along with weapons used in the crime.

A team from Shah Qabool Police Station, using modern scientific investigation techniques, arrested four members of the motorcycle lifter gang and recovered stolen bikes, weapons used in crimes, and drugs.

The arrested suspects are also involved in selling stolen motorcycles after stripping them for parts.

Meanwhile, police also arrested a street criminal in injured condition after a shootout in the jurisdiction of Agha Meer Jani Shah Police Station and recovered two stolen mobile phones, one motorcycle, and a weapon.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Kashif Zulfiqar said that a police alert has been issued in the district, and a large-scale search and strike operation has been launched.

He stated that the crackdown will be intensified against criminals and drug sellers to purge society from crimes.