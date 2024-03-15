Open Menu

Police Bust Street Criminal Gang; Arrest Three Active Members

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Police bust street criminal gang; arrest three active members

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Police have busted a street criminal gang by arresting three of its active members allegedly involved in street and other crimes and recovered two snatched motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Dhamial police held three street criminals namely Hamza, Usman and Abuzar and recovered two snatched motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

The accused had been shifted to jail for an identification parade, he added.

Superintendent of Police Saddar, Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar directed the police to make efforts to net other members of the gang.

Related Topics

Police Jail Saddar Nabeel Criminals From

Recent Stories

Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m de ..

Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m deal for coaching services

7 minutes ago
 IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, e ..

IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli thre ..

Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..

14 hours ago
Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days ..

Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls

14 hours ago
 Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference ..

Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'

14 hours ago
 Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel

Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel

14 hours ago
 Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs wor ..

Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions

14 hours ago
 Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 ..

Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..

14 hours ago
 Second review under IMF's Stand by Arrangement (SB ..

Second review under IMF's Stand by Arrangement (SBA)

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan