Police Bust Street Criminal Gang; Arrest Three Active Members
Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2024 | 01:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Police have busted a street criminal gang by arresting three of its active members allegedly involved in street and other crimes and recovered two snatched motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.
According to a police spokesman, Dhamial police held three street criminals namely Hamza, Usman and Abuzar and recovered two snatched motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.
The accused had been shifted to jail for an identification parade, he added.
Superintendent of Police Saddar, Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar directed the police to make efforts to net other members of the gang.
