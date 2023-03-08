Police conduct raid on Sheesha Center, six held

Police have raided a 'Sheesha Centre' on Wednesday in the jurisdiction of the Airport area and arrested six accused besides recovering arms and weapons from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Police have raided a 'Sheesha Centre' on Wednesday in the jurisdiction of the Airport area and arrested six accused besides recovering arms and weapons from their possession.

The police spokesman informed that on a tip-off, Airport Police carried out an operation and arrested six accused identified as Adeel, Muawiz Zulfiqar, Umeer, Asad, Saad and Jameel.

The police team recovered 'Huqqas' and other smoking items from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigation.

It is to be mentioned here that Anti-smoking drive has been launched in the city to ensure implementation of anti-smoking law, 2002.