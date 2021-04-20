UrduPoint.com
Police Conducted Search Operation, 41 Hotels Searched

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Police have conducted a search operation from Marir Hassan to Faizabad to maintain law & order, informed police spokesman.

During the search operation, 41 hotels were searched and inmates were questioned.

The operation was carried out on the special directives of City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younis while led SP CIA Tariq Mehboob and SDPOs, including SH0 Waris Khan, SH0 City, SH0 New Town, SH0 Sadiqabad, Elite Force, Ladies Police and other law enforcement agencies also participated.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younis said that the purpose of the search operation to maintain law and order and to ensure implementation of the National Action Plan.

The perpetrators should be held adding that operations will continue against such anti social elements.

More Stories From Pakistan

