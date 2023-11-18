Open Menu

Police Conducts Mock Exercise

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2023 | 06:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) City police conducted a mock exercise at the additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab office to show preparedness for dealing with any emergency-like situation here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana, the police under the supervision of SHO Lohari Gate Rao Muhammad Naveed conducted a mock exercise in which the police officials showed their preparedness to deal emergency like the situation.

Various departments including civil defense, PFSA, bomb disposal, Rescue 1122 and other law enforcement departments participated in the mock exercise.

The Multan police reached within a few minutes of the terrorist attack on the Additional IGP South Punjab office during a mock exercise and demonstrated a special exercise to clear the area from terrorists. The other departments also responded timely.

The purpose of the mock exercise was to enhance the capacity of the police and other departments to deal with any emergency-like situation effectively.

