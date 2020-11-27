UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Constitute Squads For Crackdown Against Amateur Drivers, Motorcyclists

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 01:40 PM

Police constitute squads for crackdown against amateur drivers, motorcyclists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has constituted special squads to take action against amateur drivers and bike riders not using helmets.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed have appealed the parents to refrain handing over vehicles or bikes to their under-age children.

SSP (Traffic) has also directed all Zonal DSPs for strict action against amateur drivers and to ensure steps for safe road environment in the city.

He directed ITP education wing to ensure renewed efforts for awareness about traffic rules among citizens.

He directed ITP's teams to visit educational institutions to create traffic sense as several students have joined ITP as traffic volunteers.

The SSP (Traffic) said that purpose of action against amateur drivers and motorcyclists not wearing helmets is to ensure their own safety as it should not be considered a punitive measure.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Education Visit Vehicles Road Traffic All

Recent Stories

Gas shortfall may worsen in coming days, reports

21 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate president of Burkina Faso ..

26 minutes ago

Fifteen Taliban Militants Killed in Afghan Army's ..

28 minutes ago

“Pakistani players must be punished,” prominen ..

34 minutes ago

Russia to Complete State Tests of Unique Amphibiou ..

28 minutes ago

Sporadic Shootings Leave One Dead, Four Injured in ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.