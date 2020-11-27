Police constitute squads for crackdown against amateur drivers, motorcyclists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has constituted special squads to take action against amateur drivers and bike riders not using helmets.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed have appealed the parents to refrain handing over vehicles or bikes to their under-age children.

SSP (Traffic) has also directed all Zonal DSPs for strict action against amateur drivers and to ensure steps for safe road environment in the city.

He directed ITP education wing to ensure renewed efforts for awareness about traffic rules among citizens.

He directed ITP's teams to visit educational institutions to create traffic sense as several students have joined ITP as traffic volunteers.

The SSP (Traffic) said that purpose of action against amateur drivers and motorcyclists not wearing helmets is to ensure their own safety as it should not be considered a punitive measure.