Police Fatally Shoot Suspected Robber In Taxila
Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2024 | 07:40 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) A shootout unfolded within the jurisdiction of Taxila Police Station in the early hours of Tuesday, resulting in the death of a suspected robber identified as Umer Khan - a notorious criminal on the most-wanted list.
According to police sources, the confrontation occurred when a police party, responding to a robbery call, encountered three individuals riding a motorcycle suspiciously on Sher Shah Suri road.
Upon being signaled by the police, the suspects opened fire, prompting a swift and intense exchange of gunfire.
Tragically, Umer Khan was fatally wounded in the exchange while his two accomplices managed to evade capture and escape from the scene.
The deceased suspect's body was subsequently transported to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Taxila for autopsy.
In the aftermath of the shootout, a widespread search has been initiated to locate the fleeing outlaws, marking a significant development in the ongoing efforts to combat criminal activity in the area.
APP/ajq/378
