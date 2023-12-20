Open Menu

Police Find 4.8m Traffic Violators In 2023

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Police find 4.8m traffic violators in 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Lahore Traffic Police found 4.8 million people violators of traffic rules and 2.2 million motorists

were issued tickets for not keeping helmets during current year 2023 in the provincial capital.

According to Lahore Traffic Police's statistics for 2023, a total of 2.264 million motorcyclists

were issued tickets for not wearing helmets while 52 were fined for driving without

license.

City Traffic Officer, Ammara Athar, stated that 2,023,000 vehicles were penalized for violations

such as lane cutting, stop-line infringement, and zebra crossing violations. Additionally, 1,200,000

violators were caught for improper parking.

During the current year, Lahore residents committed 85,000 instances of one-way violations,

leading to enforcement actions against 63,000 vehicles disrupting traffic flow.

Ammara Athar highlighted that 39,000 vehicles faced consequences for disregarding red signals,

31,000 for not wearing seat belts, 48,000 for mobile phone use while driving, 49,000 for dangerous

driving, 4,000 for tinted windows, and 136,000 for other violations.

The CTO Lahore emphasized that the purpose of these actions was not just to generate revenue

but to instill discipline in the citizens and ensure effective implementation of traffic laws.

The focus is on enhancing urban behavior rather than merely collecting fines.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Mobile Vehicles Traffic Million

Recent Stories

Hassan Niazi decides to contest upcoming elections

Hassan Niazi decides to contest upcoming elections

12 minutes ago
 Babar Azam Tops ICC ODI, dips to fifth place in Te ..

Babar Azam Tops ICC ODI, dips to fifth place in Test rankings

25 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan expresses support for Yumna Khan over ..

Mahira Khan expresses support for Yumna Khan over debut film ‘Nayab’

1 hour ago
 Pakistan has made unparalleled contributions, sacr ..

Pakistan has made unparalleled contributions, sacrifices in fight against terror ..

2 hours ago
 Govt committed to zero tolerance against surrogate ..

Govt committed to zero tolerance against surrogate companies baiting public via ..

4 hours ago
 Melbourne Test: Pakistan's fast bowler Khurram Sh ..

Melbourne Test: Pakistan's fast bowler Khurram Shahzad undergoes MRI scan

4 hours ago
PCB chief’s involving Babar Azam’s captaincy g ..

PCB chief’s involving Babar Azam’s captaincy goes viral

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory ..

Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory over India

15 hours ago
 Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP respo ..

Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP response on money laundering

15 hours ago
 Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan