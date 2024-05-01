Police foil attempt of supplying drugs at educational institutes

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Muzaffarabad police foiled an attempt of supplying drugs at educational institutes and arrested suppliers besides recovering drugs from their possession during a special operational launched here on Wednesday.

Keeping in view the ongoing rise of drug addiction among youngsters, the police launched a special operation against drug dealers to prevent drugs supply at educational institutes. The Muzaffarabad police under the supervision of SSP Operations Arsalan Zahid, conducted a raid at Shershah Interchange and arrested Shahbaz Ahmed s/o Irshad Javed and his son Husnain Ali residents of Shekhupura.

The police recovered over three kilogram Ice from their possession which was going to be supplied at different colleges and universities of the city and took the car into custody.

According to police sources, the arrested drug supplies have confessed that they used to supply drugs at different colleges and universities of the country. The police said that the criminals were history sheeters and already wanted to police various cases of drug supply.

Holding a press conference on Wednesday, City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar said that police department was committed to eradicate drugs from the society and added that special crackdown and information bases operations were being conducted to prevent drug supply.

He said that the criminals involved in supplying drugs in the city especially at educational institutes would be treated with iron hands. He assured that crackdown against drug peddling would continue on regular basis.