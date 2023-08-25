Open Menu

Police Khidmat Markaz Opened In Shah Luond

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2023 | 12:40 PM

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) inaugurated Khidmat Markaz at Shah Luond here Friday to facilitate the people of remote areas with best policing services under one roof.

DPO Hassan Afzal, while briefing about the One Window operation at the police station, said that it would help out the people not only from DG Khan, but from Taunsa Sharif as well.

The RPO instructed the staff of the police station to leave no stone unturned to protect the properties and lives of the people whosoever approach them against their crimes.

He said that the Khidmat Markaz was a brilliant project that would help people to register complaints, renew licenses, cut FIR resisting character certificates, mobile phone verification among 14 facilities at the center.

The RPO vowed to continue serving the people through every source and means in the future as well.

