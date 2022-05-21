Police launches crackdown against motorists using LEDs, high beam lights

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2022 | 07:17 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) launched a massive drive against vehicles which were installed with high beam lights and Light-Emitting Diodes (LEDs) during drive.

The decision was taken to ensure safe road commuting in the city and to avoid accidents, said acting Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Majid Iqbal in a news release on Saturday.

He said special teams were constituted to check use of LED/HID by motorists on Capital roads while police pickets were also erected at important boulevards of the city including Expressway, Srinagar highway (Kashmir Highway), Margalla Road, IJP road, Murree Road, 7th Avenue and 9th avenue.

Night shift in-charges were leading the campaign to penalize the law breakers, whereas ITP education wing was creating awareness among motorists on traffic laws.

Similarly, the ITP's FM Radio 92.4 was arranging special programs informing people about risks involved in using these lights.

The acting SP (Traffic) has appealed the citizens to cooperate with police so that safe road environment can be ensured in the city.

