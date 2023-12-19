Police raided for arrest of fugitive Umer Dar: DPO

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hasan Iqbal in a video statement has said that last night the local police raided for the arrest of fugitive Umer Dar

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hasan Iqbal in a video statement has said that last night the local police raided for the arrest of fugitive Umer Dar.

Replying to the statement of Umer Dar's mother, the DPO said that fugitive Umer Dar is wanted in case number 699 of Neikapura police station, case number 674, 675 of Cantt police station and case number 439, 440 of Rangpura police station.

He said the female family members used very vulgar and abusive words during the raid.

The DPO said that after the police left, a fabricated story was created that the police had committed violence.

He said that the police have the evidence that the accused was involved in defamation, violence and vandalism against the state.

The DPO said that the fugitive wants legal support by taking the help of female family members.

He said that the accused is busy on social media and is in constant contact with his family.

He said, "Our law gives us the right for the arrest of any fugitive. It is a legal offense to shelter any accused person, to help him to escape or to assist him."