Police recover 9.5 Kg gold, 0.6 mn Riyals from Afghan national

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :City police here on Wednesday arrested an afghan national allegedly involved in monetary malpractice and recovered 9.5Kg gold and 600,000 Saudi Riyals (SAR) from his possession.

SP City Abdul Salam told the media in a press conference that Agha Mir Jani Shah Police stopped a suspicious car during snap checking of vehicles on the circular road.

During interception, police recovered 9.5Kg gold and 600,000 Saudi Riyals and arrested an Afghan national named Anar Deen.

Police has registered a case and started further investigation while a letter has been dispatched to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to investigate the involvement of the arrested accused in Currency smuggling.