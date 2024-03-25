Police Thwarts Teenager's Suicide Attempt
Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2024 | 08:14 PM
Police thwarted a suicide attempt of teenaged girl who jumpted into Abbasia canal from Head Pujnad point here Monday
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Police thwarted a suicide attempt of teenaged girl who jumpted into Abbasia canal from Head Pujnad point here Monday.
Muqaddas, 17, informed the police that she couldn't want to carry on study of the first-year in a local academy.
She said her parents didn't agree with the decision that compelled her to end her life.
Constables on duty at the Head Panjnad, Head Constable Qazi Kashif and Constable Ayyas immediately chased the girl, jumped into the water and brought her back safely.
According to police, the girl is the resident of Taranda Muhammad Panah and tried for suicide when her parents couldn't accede to her demand.
