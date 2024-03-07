Police to ensure security during Ramadan

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khairpur, Dr Samiullah Soomro on Thursday directed to ensure fool proof security during the holy month of Ramadan and ensure effective patrolling in all eight talukas of the district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khairpur, Dr Samiullah Soomro on Thursday directed to ensure fool proof security during the holy month of Ramadan and ensure effective patrolling in all eight talukas of the district.

He made these directions while chairing a meeting held to finalize the overall security arrangements during Ramadan. The meeting was attended among others by the Assistant Superintendent of Police ASP City, Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPs), Station House Officers (SHOs), and all other officials of the Special Branch.

The SSP would personally monitor the overall security arrangements, and ASP City would also assist in keeping a vigilant eye and ensuring effective policing.

He said that all other SDPOs, would fully coordinate with the SSP city and additional contingents of police would perform security duties around mosques and other worship places.

He said that all SHOs of police stations would ensure search and combing operations in their respective areas while the Special Branch would install gates outside all important mosques and Imambargahs. Every faithful would be properly checked through metal detectors while parking of vehicles would be ensured far away from the worship places, he added.

The SSP Khairpur said that private security guards have been hired for assistance. He also directed to ensure all measures for the protection of the lives and property of the people as no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

He also directed strict checking at police pickets and effective action against criminal elements including proclaimed offenders, car thieves, wine sellers, and land mafia.