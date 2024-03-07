Police To Ensure Security During Ramadan
Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2024 | 06:08 PM
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khairpur, Dr Samiullah Soomro on Thursday directed to ensure fool proof security during the holy month of Ramadan and ensure effective patrolling in all eight talukas of the district
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khairpur, Dr Samiullah Soomro on Thursday directed to ensure fool proof security during the holy month of Ramadan and ensure effective patrolling in all eight talukas of the district.
He made these directions while chairing a meeting held to finalize the overall security arrangements during Ramadan. The meeting was attended among others by the Assistant Superintendent of Police ASP City, Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPs), Station House Officers (SHOs), and all other officials of the Special Branch.
The SSP would personally monitor the overall security arrangements, and ASP City would also assist in keeping a vigilant eye and ensuring effective policing.
He said that all other SDPOs, would fully coordinate with the SSP city and additional contingents of police would perform security duties around mosques and other worship places.
He said that all SHOs of police stations would ensure search and combing operations in their respective areas while the Special Branch would install gates outside all important mosques and Imambargahs. Every faithful would be properly checked through metal detectors while parking of vehicles would be ensured far away from the worship places, he added.
The SSP Khairpur said that private security guards have been hired for assistance. He also directed to ensure all measures for the protection of the lives and property of the people as no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.
He also directed strict checking at police pickets and effective action against criminal elements including proclaimed offenders, car thieves, wine sellers, and land mafia.
Recent Stories
ATC grants bail to 33 accused in Jinnah House attack case
PAC organized divisional level painting competitions
77 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region
PFA imposes Rs 270,000 fine on nine eateries
NMU holds streamers seminar on sugar control in Ramazan
15 dead, 1,497 injured in Punjab road accidents
Encroachments cleared at Clock Tower Chowk, bazaars
Dacoit held after shootout
Tokyo shares rebound at open
Traders asked to inform about their stocks
Rangers arrest drug trafficking suspects
Infinix Revolutionizes Esports with GT 10 Pro and HOK as the Official Gaming Pow ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ATC grants bail to 33 accused in Jinnah House attack case6 minutes ago
-
PAC organized divisional level painting competitions6 minutes ago
-
77 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region6 minutes ago
-
PFA imposes Rs 270,000 fine on nine eateries14 minutes ago
-
NMU holds streamers seminar on sugar control in Ramazan14 minutes ago
-
15 dead, 1,497 injured in Punjab road accidents14 minutes ago
-
Encroachments cleared at Clock Tower Chowk, bazaars14 minutes ago
-
Dacoit held after shootout14 minutes ago
-
Traders asked to inform about their stocks24 minutes ago
-
Rangers arrest drug trafficking suspects24 minutes ago
-
PESCO holds facebook katchery for facilitation of consumers44 minutes ago
-
Mandviwalla urges political parties to uphold dignity of Senate44 minutes ago