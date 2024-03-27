Open Menu

Police To Provide Foolproof Security On Hazrat Ali Martyrdom Day

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Police to provide foolproof security on Hazrat Ali martyrdom day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan has ordered for making foolproof security arrangements across the region on Hazrat Ali (RA) martyrdom day.

A spokesperson for the RPO office said here on Wednesday that City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad, district police officers (DPOs) in Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot had been directed to mobilise all available resources to intensify security arrangements on martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA). He said that in view of the current security situation and ground realities, a comprehensive and timely security plan should be chalked out by reviewing the routes approached to Imambargahs, Majlis and processions.

He ordered for making special arrangements to deal with any untoward situation and mobilising the peace committees at police station level and especially at district level by removing all flaws. He said that pickets should be set up at entry points of the processions and majalis besides deploying staff at rooftops on way to procession routes. He also ordered for making arrangements for screening and sweeping through special branches, and installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and walk-through gates. He ordered for deployment of lady police where it was needed, in addition to patrolling by elite and dolphin forces.

