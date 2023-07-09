Open Menu

Police Traced Out Missing Christian Women In Rawalpindi

Published July 09, 2023 | 08:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :The drop scene of the mysterious disappearance of two Christian women was solved as both traced out by the police and recovered them from Rawalpindi from their relative house, an official of the police said here Sunday.

He said two Christian women traced out from a house of their relative in Rawalpindi as both of them, deaf and dumb, went to their relative's house due to the violence of one's husband. Police traced Christian women on a tip-off.

The official said that a few days ago women went missing from Zargarabad and both the women are deprived of hearing and speech. After the report of missing the women, the Police started an investigation on modern lines and traced both Women from Rawalpindi from one of the relative's houses.

The report of disappearance was filed in Yeka Tut Police Station and since then the Police started search operations through modern lines and succeeded in tracing them at Rawalpindi.

