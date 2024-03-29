Policeman gunned down in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) A policeman was shot dead by unknown miscreants here on Wana road in the limits of Shaheed Mureed Akbar police station on Friday morning.

According to police spokesman, a police head constable-Akbar Ali was going to his duty at Chowki Latif situated near Garah Baloch when unknown miscreants sprayed him with bullets near Sheikh Market.

Latif was deputed at the chowki as Incharge.

A heavy police contingent reached the site and cordoned off the area. A search operation has been launched in the area to track down the suspects.

The funeral of the martyred policeman would be offered at District Police Office at 11:30 a.m. today.

