Open Menu

Policeman Gunned Down In Tank

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Policeman gunned down in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) A policeman was shot dead by unknown miscreants here on Wana road in the limits of Shaheed Mureed Akbar police station on Friday morning.

According to police spokesman, a police head constable-Akbar Ali was going to his duty at Chowki Latif situated near Garah Baloch when unknown miscreants sprayed him with bullets near Sheikh Market.

Latif was deputed at the chowki as Incharge.

A heavy police contingent reached the site and cordoned off the area. A search operation has been launched in the area to track down the suspects.

The funeral of the martyred policeman would be offered at District Police Office at 11:30 a.m. today.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Dead Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Road SITE Wana Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s ..

Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis

11 hours ago
 CM for generating opportunities to bring direct i ..

CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment

12 hours ago
 Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emergi ..

Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emerging market

12 hours ago
 High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner r ..

High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner reception

12 hours ago
NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power ..

NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power bills with Rs 1.68 cut per uni ..

12 hours ago
 Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar- ..

Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar-Powered RO Plant

12 hours ago
 04 killed in Spain as Storm Nelson looms

04 killed in Spain as Storm Nelson looms

12 hours ago
 Russian military jet crashes into sea off Crimea: ..

Russian military jet crashes into sea off Crimea: Governor

12 hours ago
 Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm likely at various part ..

Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm likely at various parts of country

12 hours ago
 Implementation of Sindh Agriculture Workers Act-2 ..

Implementation of Sindh Agriculture Workers Act-2019 demanded

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan