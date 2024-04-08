Policemen To Be Deputed In Commercial Centers: CPO
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2024 | 05:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) As many as 250 recently passed out recruits and 100 constables at police lines would be deputed in important commercial centers of the city to check street crimes on pre Eid days, said City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ali Zia.
Addressing the business community during a meeting in the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said that a well-equipped police contingent of 20-25 police officials could also be detailed for FCCI for the safe cash movement.
He said that as usual special steps had been taken to control the street crimes, robberies and mobile snatching etc.
He said that the basic responsibility of police were to control crimes but public gatherings, processions, Juma-tul-Wida, Itikaf duties, religious conflicts and drive against kite-flying had diverted its attention to the core issues. He assured that people would witness enhanced police petrol in important commercial areas during Eid days.
He also pointed out some issues raised in the previous meeting in the chamber and said that progress on these issues would be shared with the FCCI.
He directed the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) to review a proposal to declare some roads as one way and if possible, implement it with immediate effect.
About kite flying, he said that police had nabbed the real culprit in addition to adding section 302, ATA and 311.
Earlier, President FCCI Dr Khurram Tariq welcomed the CPO and said that various associations and business circles were exerting pressure on the chamber to contact police officials with a request to improve law and order situation.
He requested the CPO to inform the business community about the special measures taken to control Eid related crimes in the city.
Executive Members FCCI Shafique Hussain Shah, Maqsood Akhtar Butt, former President Rana Sikandar Azam, Ayub Aslam Manj, Hajji Muhammad Abid and Muhammad Ali took part in the question-answer session.
