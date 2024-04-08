Open Menu

Policemen To Be Deputed In Commercial Centers: CPO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Policemen to be deputed in commercial centers: CPO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) As many as 250 recently passed out recruits and 100 constables at police lines would be deputed in important commercial centers of the city to check street crimes on pre Eid days, said City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ali Zia.

Addressing the business community during a meeting in the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said that a well-equipped police contingent of 20-25 police officials could also be detailed for FCCI for the safe cash movement.

He said that as usual special steps had been taken to control the street crimes, robberies and mobile snatching etc.

He said that the basic responsibility of police were to control crimes but public gatherings, processions, Juma-tul-Wida, Itikaf duties, religious conflicts and drive against kite-flying had diverted its attention to the core issues. He assured that people would witness enhanced police petrol in important commercial areas during Eid days.

He also pointed out some issues raised in the previous meeting in the chamber and said that progress on these issues would be shared with the FCCI.

He directed the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) to review a proposal to declare some roads as one way and if possible, implement it with immediate effect.

About kite flying, he said that police had nabbed the real culprit in addition to adding section 302, ATA and 311.

Earlier, President FCCI Dr Khurram Tariq welcomed the CPO and said that various associations and business circles were exerting pressure on the chamber to contact police officials with a request to improve law and order situation.

He requested the CPO to inform the business community about the special measures taken to control Eid related crimes in the city.

Executive Members FCCI Shafique Hussain Shah, Maqsood Akhtar Butt, former President Rana Sikandar Azam, Ayub Aslam Manj, Hajji Muhammad Abid and Muhammad Ali took part in the question-answer session.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Petrol Police Business Law And Order Mobile Traffic Progress Chamber Muhammad Ali Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Punjab College clinch victory in tournament final

Punjab College clinch victory in tournament final

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan, KSA vow to fast-tracking $5b Saudi inves ..

Pakistan, KSA vow to fast-tracking $5b Saudi investment in Pakistan

18 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz performs Umrah, prays for country’s p ..

PM Shehbaz performs Umrah, prays for country’s prosperity

39 minutes ago
 President Zardari to address joint parliament on A ..

President Zardari to address joint parliament on April 16

4 hours ago
 Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan t ..

Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan today

4 hours ago
 Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in N ..

Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in North America

4 hours ago
Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Update ..

Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Seri ..

6 hours ago
 PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by ..

PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent

6 hours ago
 Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series ..

Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand

6 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan