Polio will be completely eradicated from Balochistan: Chief Secretary

Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqeeli that time is not far when polio will be completely eradicated from Pakistan and Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqeeli that time is not far when polio will be completely eradicated from Pakistan and Balochistan.

He expressed these views at a function held at the University of Information Technology and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) on Thursday to distribute certificates of appreciation and shields to polio workers who excelled during the polio campaign last month.

He said that people from all walks of life, including parents, have a role to play in saving future architects from a contagious disease like polio.

"The services of Polio Workers in this regard are commendable," he said.

"Photographs of the 14 heroes who were martyred during the polio campaign should be displayed in the offices of the Health Department and the Civil Secretariat," he said.

Coordinator Emergency Operations Center Balochistan Hameedullah Nasar said that the GPS system was used to monitor the polio workers' work during the campaign as a pilot project in Quetta which was 100% successful.

He said that the number of refusal parents on polio has now come down from 70,000 to 5,000.

Dr. Anwar Qazi, Director General Health Department, Deputy Commissioners of various districts including Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Mastung, Chaman and Quetta and District Health Officers were also present on the occasion.