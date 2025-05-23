Polish Embassy celebrates Constitution Day, condemns Khuzdar attack on school bus

The Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Islamabad hosted a solemn yet spirited ceremony on Thursday evening to commemorate Poland’s Constitution Day, drawing an esteemed gathering of diplomats, parliamentarians, civil servants, and members of the media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Islamabad hosted a solemn yet spirited ceremony on Thursday evening to commemorate Poland’s Constitution Day, drawing an esteemed gathering of diplomats, parliamentarians, civil servants, and members of the media.

The event began on a deeply reflective note, as Polish Ambassador H.E. Maciej Pisarski opened his keynote address by strongly condemning the recent terrorist attack targeting a school bus in Khuzdar, Balochistan.

“To shutter the life, future, dreams of the young ones is just beyond comprehension and condemnation. No cause can ever justify such heinous action,” he declared, calling for united international efforts to combat violence against innocent civilians.

In the broader context of global unrest, Ambassador Pisarski welcomed recent signs of de-escalation between Pakistan and India, praising the two nations for taking constructive steps toward peace. “One could only hope the Russian leadership follows the example of more responsible leaders,” he added, reiterating Poland’s unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

Reflecting on the significance of Poland’s Constitution of May 3, 1791 hailed as the first in Europe and the second in the world, the ambassador described it as “a living symbol of democratic values and civic rights that continues to inspire.” The Constitution Day celebrations, he noted, began with a classical music concert featuring compositions by Frédéric Chopin and Stanislaw Moniuszko, and culminated with the evening’s gathering.

Ambassador Pisarski also paid tribute to the longstanding historical ties between Poland and Pakistan, recalling the contributions of Polish military personnel such as Air Commodore Wladyslaw Turowicz, who played a formative role in the development of the Pakistan Air Force. “The slogan ‘Pak-Poland Dosti Zindabad’ is not just symbolic—it reflects a growing partnership grounded in mutual respect and cooperation,” he stated, pointing to expanding trade relations and cultural exchanges.

The cultural highlight of the evening was a captivating jazz recital by the JAH Trio, an acclaimed Polish ensemble comprising pianist Jan Jarecki, bassist Michal Aftyka, and drummer Marcin Sojka. As part of the “Jazz po polsku” (Jazz in Polish) project, the trio blended traditional jazz with contemporary improvisation, enchanting the audience with their musical dexterity and evocative rhythms.

Guests also enjoyed traditional Polish cuisine amid the warm ambiance of the embassy’s garden, engaging in animated diplomatic and cultural exchanges that underscored the theme of international friendship and shared values.

As the evening drew to a close, the event stood as a powerful testament not only to Poland’s democratic heritage but also to the resilience of international partnerships in the face of adversity.