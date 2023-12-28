Open Menu

Political Activities Gain Momentum In Hazara Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2023 | 02:30 PM

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Like other parts of the country, political activities Thursday gained momentum across Hazara division as the security process nears completion.

The scrutiny process of nomination papers in district Haripur entered its final phase, with scrutiny for more than 60 out of 78 candidates completed. The entire process is expected to conclude by December 30.

Details indicate that for NA-18 Haripur, 22 candidates submitted nomination papers. Out of these, 16 candidates, representing PPP, PML-N, PTI, JUI-F, and others, have undergone scrutiny.

For PK-47 Khanpur, the scrutiny process for 12 candidates has been completed, and results are scheduled for declaration on December 30.

In PK-46 Haripur-I, 20 candidates filed nomination papers. As of now, 18 papers have been scrutinized, and the remaining two will be processed today. The scrutiny of nomination papers for 24 candidates from PK-48 Haripur III is also underway. Fourteen nomination papers have been scrutinized, with the remaining papers expected to be completed within the next couple of days.

