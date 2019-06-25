Political will of PTI govt to work for gaining results of tax amnesty scheme: Fakhar Imam

(@imziishan)

Chairman Kashmir Committee and member national assembly (MNA), Syed Fakhr Imam on Monday said that there was need to see the political will of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government for gaining results from tax amnesty scheme

After 30th June, it will be a test of political will of present government's leadership and its financial architectural team, who wanted to expand tax network at all cost, he stated while talking to a news channel programe.

This was a paradigm shift and all the doubts will be clear after passing deadline of 30th June, he said.

The government has constituted a committee to identify the elements who took heavy loans in past but no visible utilization was seen during the period of last 10 years, Syed Fakhr Imam stated.

The main objective of the committee was to expose the elements who created debt pile up burden over the poor economy of Pakistan, he said adding that the present government was borrowing the loan to pay interest over the heavy debt.

The MNA said that people will have to pass through a tough time due to economic challenges. A good time will definitely come when the whole nation honestly to pay taxes, he added.

To a question he said this was happening first time in the history of Pakistan that a new financial architecture team was going to change the fate of this country.

He said that everyone should pay the taxes for prosperous and bright future of Pakistan.