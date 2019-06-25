UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Political Will Of PTI Govt To Work For Gaining Results Of Tax Amnesty Scheme: Fakhar Imam

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 12:23 AM

Political will of PTI govt to work for gaining results of tax amnesty scheme: Fakhar Imam

Chairman Kashmir Committee and member national assembly (MNA), Syed Fakhr Imam on Monday said that there was need to see the political will of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government for gaining results from tax amnesty scheme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Chairman Kashmir Committee and member national assembly (MNA), Syed Fakhr Imam on Monday said that there was need to see the political will of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government for gaining results from tax amnesty scheme.

After 30th June, it will be a test of political will of present government's leadership and its financial architectural team, who wanted to expand tax network at all cost, he stated while talking to a news channel programe.

This was a paradigm shift and all the doubts will be clear after passing deadline of 30th June, he said.

The government has constituted a committee to identify the elements who took heavy loans in past but no visible utilization was seen during the period of last 10 years, Syed Fakhr Imam stated.

The main objective of the committee was to expose the elements who created debt pile up burden over the poor economy of Pakistan, he said adding that the present government was borrowing the loan to pay interest over the heavy debt.

The MNA said that people will have to pass through a tough time due to economic challenges. A good time will definitely come when the whole nation honestly to pay taxes, he added.

To a question he said this was happening first time in the history of Pakistan that a new financial architecture team was going to change the fate of this country.

He said that everyone should pay the taxes for prosperous and bright future of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Poor June All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Russia Capable of Increasing Annual Arms Exports t ..

8 seconds ago

Georgia Safe for All Tourists, Including Russian - ..

10 seconds ago

One dead, five wounded in Chad prison breakout

2 minutes ago

Sustained law enforcement actions, operations help ..

2 minutes ago

Egyptian Foreign Minister Says 2+2 Format Talks Wi ..

2 minutes ago

Three hours additional power supply for Balochista ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.