11 injured in Galyat road accident

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) At least 11 persons of the same family on Saturday were injured when two vehicles of tourists were collided at Riala Galyat and fell into a deep gorge.

According to the initial reports Toyota Vigo and a tourist van Toyota Hiace comprising a family of Karachi struck with each other at the place of Riala and both vehicles fell into a deep gorge, resulting in 11 person including women and children, all belonging to the same family from Karachi.

Three ambulances accompanied by rescue medical teams responded to the scene and initiated rescue operations upon arrival.

It is reported that four persons have been critically injured and were transferred District Headquarters Hospital Abbottabad for urgent medical care. The remaining injured persons received initial medical assistance from the rescue medical team at the scene.