Open Menu

11 Injured In Galyat Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2024 | 06:40 PM

11 injured in Galyat road accident

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) At least 11 persons of the same family on Saturday were injured when two vehicles of tourists were collided at Riala Galyat and fell into a deep gorge.

According to the initial reports Toyota Vigo and a tourist van Toyota Hiace comprising a family of Karachi struck with each other at the place of Riala and both vehicles fell into a deep gorge, resulting in 11 person including women and children, all belonging to the same family from Karachi.

Three ambulances accompanied by rescue medical teams responded to the scene and initiated rescue operations upon arrival.

It is reported that four persons have been critically injured and were transferred District Headquarters Hospital Abbottabad for urgent medical care. The remaining injured persons received initial medical assistance from the rescue medical team at the scene.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Abbottabad Vehicles Vigo Same Van Women Family All From Toyota

Recent Stories

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule ..

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed

1 hour ago
 Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

2 hours ago
 Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

2 hours ago
 Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sect ..

Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM

2 hours ago
 Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

7 hours ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

7 hours ago
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

8 hours ago
 World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

10 hours ago
 Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and ec ..

Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health

10 hours ago
 3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan