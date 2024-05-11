Open Menu

LESCO Detects 79,021 Power Pilferers In 232 Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2024 | 06:30 PM

LESCO detects 79,021 power pilferers in 232 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 79,021 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) in 232 days of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Saturday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 74,255 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 30,572 accused have been arrested. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 93,438,956 detection units worth Rs 3,451,486,351 to all the power pilferers.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

The spokesman added, the LESCO found 395 customers stealing electricity through various means and 161 cases have been registered against the accused, while 31 accused were arrested during the last 24 hours.

On the 232nd consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, he mentioned that large commercial consumers were found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections, he explained, 21 were commercial, 01 agricultural, 02 industrial and 373 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 271,623 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 9.085 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he mentioned that LESCO charged Rs 700,000 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Mughalpura area, Rs 400,000 detection bill to another power pilferer in Saidpur area; Rs 200,000 fine in the form of detection bill to a customer stealing electricity in Civil Lines area and Rs 200,000 fine to a power pilferer in Shad Bagh area.

