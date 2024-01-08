Open Menu

Politicians Laud SC Verdict Of Ending Lifelong Disqualification

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2024 | 11:24 PM

Politicians on Monday lauded the decision of the Supreme Court of abolishing the lifetime disqualification under Article 62- (1)(f) of the Constitution

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Politicians on Monday lauded the decision of the Supreme Court of abolishing the lifetime disqualification under Article 62- (1)(f) of the Constitution.

A seven-member larger SC bench announced its 6-1 majority verdict earlier in the day on the petition regarding the period of disqualification.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz spokesperson and former Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Maryam Aurangzeb, in a post on X, said that with the blessings of Allah Almighty, the dark chapter of judicial injustice of the lifelong disqualification of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif had finally ended today.

She congratulated the people of Pakistan on the apex court's decision.

Istehkam-e- Pakistan Party (IPP) President Aleem Khan also congratulated Nawaz Sharif and Jahangir Tareen on their removal of lifelong disqualification, terming the SC decision a victory for the Constitution, the law and the people.

Quoting Aleem Khan, IPP spokesperson Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan told APP that it was a welcome decision.

"I offer my heartiest congratulations to Jahangir Khan Tareen, and also Nawaz Sharif on the occasion of ending of their disqualifications" she added.

