Politics of public service will win: Hamza Shahbaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Saturday said that the one doing politics of service would win in the by-elections as the people would reject the baseless narrative and false slogans of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf with the power of their vote.

The CM directed the administration and police to ensure security of the voters, adding that the Punjab government would protect the respect of the vote. He issued directions to ensure security of the voters as well as to maintain peaceful environment during the by-elections.

He warned that no miscreant would be allowed to spoil the environment during the polling process and underscored that the motive of the PML-N politics was doing public service, adding that Imran Khan was doing politics of falsehood and deception.

Hamza Shahbaz denounced that the PTI chief had adopted the narrative to humiliate the institutions for the sake of his political motive. He outlined that the people would reject the leader attacking the institutions along with his party with the power of their vote.

He directed the police and administration to remain completely impartial and neutral during the by-elections. He directed the police and the administration to perform their constitutional and legal responsibilities in letter and spirit. The CM directed the administration and the police to fully implement the directions of the Election Commission.