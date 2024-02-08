Open Menu

Polling Ends With Large Voter Turnout, Counting Underway

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2024 | 06:27 PM

The counting of votes is currently underway after polling for the NA-200, NA-201, PS-23, PS-24, PS-25, and PS-26 in Sukkur district concluded peacefully

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The counting of votes is currently underway after polling for the NA-200, NA-201, PS-23, PS-24, PS-25, and PS-26 in Sukkur district concluded peacefully.

Long queues were seen outside the several polling stations as people came out to cast their vote in the General Elections as early as 8 a.

m. here on Thursday.

Police and Rangers personnel are supervising the polling process. The first vote of the election was cast at 8 a.m. at Government Islamia College Sukkur Polling station and continued until 5 p.m.

