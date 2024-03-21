Posters posted in IIOJK regarding Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Hurriyat Leader and Vice-Chairman Tehreek Shabab Muslimin Jammu and Kashmir, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt has said that a freedom-loving organization in Occupied Kashmir has posted posters in different areas to congratulate Pakistani people and the government of Pakistan on the auspicious occasion of Pakistan Day.

Talking to APP, he said that the Freedom Lovers organization in Indian Occupied Kashmir has pasted posters on the occasion of March 23 Pakistan Day in different areas to congratulate the people of Pakistan, all the political, social, and religious institutions of Pakistan, as well as the government of Pakistan and the good wishes for the security and prosperity of Pakistan.

Mushtaq said that India is moving fast to make Kashmir a Hindu state and appealed to the youth to play a vital role in the freedom of Kashmiris.