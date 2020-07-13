UrduPoint.com
Postgraduate Certificate Course Of Psychotherapy (CBT) Begin At KMC

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 04:50 PM

Postgraduate Certificate Course of Psychotherapy (CBT) begin at KMC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The second batch of six month Postgraduate Certificate Course of Psychotherapy Cognitive Behaviour Therapy inaugurated in Khyber Medical College (KMC) here on Monday.

The Department of Psychiatry, Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) and Khyber Medical College (KMC) has started the course under the supervision of the Course Director Prof Dr Bashir Ahmad. This certificate honor that this course is the first of its kind in Pakistan which is certified training course affiliated with Khyber Medical University Peshawar.

The event was inaugurated by KMC Dean and Chief Executive of KTH, KMC, KCD Prof Dr Mehmood Aurangzeb. Course Director Prof Dr Bashir Ahmad told the Dean that he has completed his work up on upgrading CBT course to a one year Diploma.

He also briefed Prof Mehmood Aurangzeb about the deficiency of Psychiatrists in Pakistan, saying, there were less than 500 qualified Psychiatrists for the whole country of 220 million population. He suggested to start a two-year postgraduate diploma in psychiatry.

There are total 20 participants including one each from Quetta, Rawalpindi, Batkhela, Lower Dir and Abbottabad, two from Mardan whereas 12 from Peshawar. The CBT is a specialized form of psychotherapy aimed at helping people suffering from various mental health problems, such as depression, anxiety and phobias without the need for taking medicines.

Guest of Honor, Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees and Dr Imran Khan also gave suggestions to address the issue of Psychiatrists' deficiency by public health model, to train GPs and start postgraduate Diploma in psychiatry to address this deficiency.

The workshop was facilitated by Bridg Rtd Prof Mowadat Hussain Rana, KTH Prof Dr Bashir Ahmad, Assit Prof Psychiatry Dr Imran Khan and clinical psychologists Robina Sarwar.

Dean KMC and Chief Executive KTH, KMC, KCD Prof Dr Mahmood Aurangzeb showed his firm commitment to support all academic activities and asked Dr Bashir Ahmad and Assit Prof Dr Imran Khan to prepare work plan for the postgraduate Diploma in Psychiatry at the earliest possible.

