Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Sheikh Colony, Risala Road, Kamal Abad and Jhang Road feeders linked with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Dinpur and Lasoori feeders attached with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Shah Suwariya, Shalimar, Kathoor and Toba Road feeders connected with 132-KV Gojra grid station, Shahpur feeder originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Nisar Colony feeder linked with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Paradise feeder attached with 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Gulshan Colony and Sadar Bazaar feeders connected with 132-KV University grid station, Rehman Abad, Faiz Abad, Madina Abad and Ali feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, City and Naradada feeders linked with 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Mahi Chowk, Aalam Shah and Shameer Wala feeders attached with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Sheeraza feeder connected with 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Mamonkanjan City feeder originating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Rasool Pur and Pakka Dalla feeders linked with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station and Phalahi Wala feeder attached with 132-KV Chak No.103-RB grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. while Scarp-1 feeder connected with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, FIEDMC, Coca Cola, Orient Material and Karas Paint feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Hyundai Nishat and Afridi feeders linked with 132-KV FIEDMC-II grid station, Dawakhari feeder attached with 132-KV Gojra grid station, Iqbal Rice Mills, Jani Shah, Jhok Millian, Jhang Road, WASA Express and WASA-II feeders connected with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Samana, University Town, Abu Bakar Block, Kalash and Millat Town feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.

m. to 3 p.m. on Monday (March 06).

Similarly, electricity supply from Chunni Rehan, Langar Makhdoom and Kanwanwala feeders linked with 132-KV Lalian grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. whereas Gol Karyana feeder attached with 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Punj Pulli Road feeder connected with 132-KV University grid station, Sant Singh Road feeder originating from 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station, Ghausia Abad, University Town and Sargodha Road feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will observe load shedding from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 noon on March 06.

Meanwhile, power supply from ATH, Zahid Jee, Ghani Surmax, Daily JW, Hayat Chemia, Orient Material and PA Chem Global feeders attached with 132-KV M-3 Industrial City grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. while Barana feeder connected with 132-KV Barana grid station, Sangra feeder originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Marzi Pura, Rehman Abad, GM Abad, Siddhupura, Ahmad Abad, Subhan Abad, Qadir Abad, Kashmir Road, Ali, al-Mustafa, Narwala Road, Siddique Abad and Faiz Abad feeders linked with 132-KV Narwala grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 2 p. m. on Monday.

Likewise, electricity supply from Sehrash Textile Mills, Pakka Anna, Nia Lahore-II, Saeed Abad-II, HAR Textile Mills feeders attached with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. whereas Gogera and Canal Road feeders connectedwith 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will observe load shedding from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

on March 06, 2023.