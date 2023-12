SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) Ltd has issued a power shutdown notice due to the repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.

According to the press release issued by SDO Construction Sialkot, power supply from 30, Gunna, Badiana Express, Wario, Langraywali, Oora, Gopalpur, Rasoolpur, Islamabad, Nizamabad, Nikapura, Badiana, Vision, Rechhara feeders on Dec (2,6,9,13,16,20,23,27), Hundal, Rangpura, Purahiran, Circular Road, Anwar Khawaja, Habib Pura, Pakki Kotli, Aimenabad Road, Bhadal feeders on Dec (23), Butter, Malik Shah Wali, Chand Chowk, Industrial-1, Bhogra, Shahab Road, Muradpur, Mianapura, Khokhar Town feeders on Dec (11,17,25,30), Chaprar, Bajwat-1, Sirah, Upstream, Downstream, Kuluwal feeders on Dec (2,5,9,12,16,19,23,26,30), Ugoki, Jorian feeders on Dec (19,23), Ladhar, Aadha, Kot Manan, Industrial-3, Ghoenki feeders on Dec (3,7,10,14,17,21,24,28) and Citi Housing, Awan sports, Peruchak, Imam Bukhari, Targari, Faizul Hassan, Jamke Cheema, Bhalowali, Silver Star feeders on Dec (24,28) will remain suspended from 8:00am to 1:00pm due to repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.