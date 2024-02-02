SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) has issued a power shutdown notice for repair and maintenance of electrical lines and development works.

According to a press release, issued by SDO Construction Sialkot, power supply from Gunna, Badiana Express, Vario, Langraywali, Oora, Gopal-pur, Rasool-pur, Islamabdad, Nizamabad, Neikapura, Vision feeders on February 11, 18, 25, Ladhar feeder on February 11, 15, 18, 22, 25, Butter, Malik Shah-wali feeders on February 14, 21, 28, Bridge, Downstream, Upstream feeders on February 26, 29, Chaprar, Bajwat-1, Surah feeders on February 12,15,19,22,26,29, Mandi, Sambrial, Darul-Islam, Airport, Dhana-wali feeders on February 13, 17, 20, 24, 27, Badokay, Malkhanwala, Bhopal-pur feeders on February 3, 6, 10, 13, 17, 20, 24, 27 will remain suspended from 9AM to 2PM.