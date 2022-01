Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from MCL, GHFM, ZR Green, PABC, Kamal Mill, King Kong and Malik MIJ feeders emanating from 132-KV M-III grid station will remain suspended from 9:30am to 1pm while Rajoa, Chenab Nagar, Jhok Millian, Jhang Road, Aasiyan, Faisalabad Road, Lahore Road, Dawar, Badshahi Masjid, Sakhi Abdul Wahhab, Tube Well, WASA, Muazzam Shah, Beeranwala, Ahmad Straw Board, Iqbal Rice Mill, WASA Express, Jhumra Road, Shah Burhan, City, Jani Shah, Usman Abad, Hindoana, Abdullah Fiber feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Industrial grid station will observe shutdown from 10 am to 2 pm on Wednesday (January 12).

Similarly, electricity supply from all feeders of 132-KV MTM and JK Tech grid stations, VAC, Garment City, Sadaqat Textile, Gohar Textile, Global, Tricon, Chawla, Bahmaniwala, Sumaira Fabrics, Ahmad Jamal and Shah Kot feeders emanating from 132-KV VAC grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 am to 4 pm whereas Muzaffar Shaheed, Thikriwala, new Sabzi Mandi, Loona, FIG, Mujtaba Saood, Malik Abad, Kamal Fabrics, al-Khaliq, Mansoorwala, Bhola Pir, Kamal Spinning, Sohal, al-Fareed, Hussain Abad and Paradise feeders originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Jalal Street, General Hospital, Faisal and Iqbal Town feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station will observe loadshedding from 9 am to 2 pm on January 12.

Meanwhile, power supply from Scarp-II feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, City Khurarianwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Ziyarat (SEL) feeder originating from 132-KV Bandala grid station, Zia Town feeder emanating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station, Bhaiwala feeder originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Millat Road, Sandal and Mughal Pura feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Lahore Road, Sakhi Abdul Wahhab feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Riaz Abad feeder emanating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Barana feeder originating from 132-KV Barana grid station, new Ahmad Nagar feeder emanating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Saeed Colony and Hajvairi Park feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Ameen Abad feeder emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Shadab feeder originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, City Tandlianwala and Bahlak feeders emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Kallar Wala feeder originating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station and Lasoori feeder emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will remain suspended 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while Mochi Road, Jhang Road, Kathoor, Hamza board and Painsara feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Azhar Corporation, FDA City, Noor Pur, Muslim Town, Usman Town, 7-JB, Dawood, Rasheed Usman, Sitara, Samana, CTM, Ali Town, Ramdewali, Millat Town, Jaguar, Rasool Pur, Kalash, Sargodha Spinning, Super, Motorway City, BL Industrial and Nawaz Town feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Ismaeel Road, new Civil Line, Punj Pulli Road, Taj Colony, Khayaban-e- Garden, CTM-II and Krais Tex feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station, DHQ Chiniot, Muazzam Shah, Chenab Nagar, Hindoana, Aasiyan, Beeranwala, Badshahi Masjid, Abdullah Fiber, Jhumra Road/Raza, Ahmad Straw Board, Faisalabad Road and Lahore Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Lasani Town feeder originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station and Jame Abad feeder emanating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station will observe shutdown from 9 am to 3 pm on Wednesday(January 12).