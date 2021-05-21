Power shutdown notified for provincial metropolis

PESCO authorities have notified power shutdown in various areas on May 22, 24, 26, 30 and 31 due to necessary repair and maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :PESCO authorities have notified power shutdown in various areas on May 22, 24, 26, 30 and 31 due to necessary repair and maintenance work.

According to Pesco, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 22,24,26 and 30 May from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KVHayabad 1,2,3,4,5,Northwest hospital, Kidney Center, RMI, RMT 1,2,PIC would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 23, 30 May from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Mohmand Steel, Northern Bottling would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Phase 7 Hayatabad Grid Station on 23, 25,27 ,29 and 31 May from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad, Deans Heights, Shoukat Khanam would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 22, 24, 26 and 30 May from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Warsak Road, ICF 1 will face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on 23, 25,27 , 29 May from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Old Hayatabad, HMC, Ring Road, Gul Abad, Taj Abad, University Campus, Canal Road, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Agriculture ,Industrial Naguman , Haryana 1 , Daudzai 1,2 , Khazana would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV ShahiBagh Grid Station on 22, 27, 29 and 31 May from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KVLatif Abad, EidGhah, Charsadda Road, SarbulandPura , Dalazak Road, Nishat , Faqir Abad 1 would face inconvenience.

Similarly power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Industrial Kohat Road Grid Station on 23, 27 and 29 May from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Deh Bahadar , Industrial , Ameen Colony, Bara , Nodheya Paya,Dora Road , New Deh Bahadar, Landi Arbad 1,2,3,Sheikh Muhammadi Peshtakhara would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Pesco Colony Grid Station on 22, 24, 26 and 30 May from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Warsak Road 2, ICF 2, Warsak Road 1, Jail Express will face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 32 KVShakhi Chashma Grid Station on 22, 24, 26 and 30 May from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV PirBala, Shahi Bagh 2, Nishat 1,2, Benazeer Woman University , Pajagai 1,2, Kaniza, Chaghar Matti and Opazai would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KVWarsak Grid Station on 22, 24, 26 and 30 May from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shaheen Campus , Mathra 1, Kochiyan 1, New Warsak Road 1 will face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Kohat Road Grid Station on 23, 27, 29 May from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kohat Road, WazirBagh would face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on 23, 25, 27 May from 7 AM to 1 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Malam Jaba, Bandai, Mingora 1,2,3,4, Kabal 1,2,3, Saidu Sharif, Barikot 2, Marghuzar, Sinor, Gogdara, Takhta band, Qambar, Singar, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shahdara, Hospital Express, Ajrang would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshehra Kandaro Grid Station on 22, 23, 25, 27, 29 May from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV MNC, Mix Industries , Bara Banda New , Khashki Express, Ziyarat Kaka Sahab, Company Bagh, Industrial Resalpur, Tehsil Road, PirSabaq, KabalRiver,Bara Banda, ReshalpurCantt, Khashki T/well, NMC , Sonehri Masjid, Bana Mari, Civil Quarter, Nothiya, Murshid Abad, WazirBagh,Kohat Road, New Kohat Road would ill face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on 22, 24, 26 and 30 May from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Gulbahar 1,2, Nishtarabad, Faqir Abad, Faqir Abad 2, Sheikhabad, Islamabad, Sethi Town, Hashtnagri, Sikandarpura, Zaryab, Rang Road would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Industrial Nowshehra Grid Station on 22, 25, 27 and 29 May from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV University Amanghar, Ferozsons, RA Bazar, Ghee Mill, Nowshehra Cantt, Urmer colony , Manki Sharif, Colony, MES, GE Army , Kharmatoo, Old Ghumbat, Shadi Khel would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV KDA Grid Station on 23, 27and 29 May from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV City 1,2, OTS, Eidgah would face inconvenience.

Power Supply would ill remain suspended from 132 KV Besham Grid Station on 25 May from 9 AM to 5 PM, resultantly consumers of 33 KV Thakot Grid, KV Besham 1,2, Thakot, 132 KV Pattan Grid connected 11 KV Dobair and Dhaso would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Abbottabad Grid Station on 24 May from 10 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV REPCO , Nawasher, Rawalkot, CMH will face inconvenience.