Power shutdown schedule

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has announced a power shutdown programme in connection with necessary repair and maintenance of electric lines and grid stations for October 22.

According to schedule, power supply will remain suspended from 8a.m. to 10p.m. from 66kV Shams Mills grid station, from 8a.m. to 1p.m. from Maqbool Road, TATA bazaar, Dr Tariq Rashid, Dost Street, Kutchery road, Muhammad Chowk, Sir Syed, Peoples Colony No 2, Zulfiqar Colony, Mominabad, Karim Town, Bismillahpur, WASA, Goal Karyana and Imambargah feeders.