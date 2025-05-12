Modern Lab, Solarization Of Tube-well Inaugurated At BKMC
Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2025 | 09:50 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Abdul Karim Tordher, along with MNA and former Speaker Asad Qaiser, inaugurated the upgraded modern laboratory and the solarization of tubewells at Bacha Khan Medical Complex, Shah Mansoor in district Swabi.
The event was attended by hospital administration and other relevant stakeholders, said a press release issued here on Monday.
Speaking on the occasion, Tordher stated that the laboratory upgradation was a significant step towards equipping the MTI hospital with modern facilities, which would enhance diagnostic services for patients.
He further added that the solarization of tube well was another vital project completed by the provincial government, aimed at ensuring a sustainable water supply to the hospital.
He emphasized that healthcare remained a top priority of the provincial government. Since coming into power, the government not only reinstated the previously suspended Sehat Card service but also expanded its scope to include additional health services.
He reiterated the government's commitment to continuing the journey of development in the region, ensuring that every sector receives due attention.
