Open Menu

Modern Lab, Solarization Of Tube-well Inaugurated At BKMC

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2025 | 09:50 AM

Modern lab, solarization of tube-well inaugurated at BKMC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Abdul Karim Tordher, along with MNA and former Speaker Asad Qaiser, inaugurated the upgraded modern laboratory and the solarization of tubewells at Bacha Khan Medical Complex, Shah Mansoor in district Swabi.

The event was attended by hospital administration and other relevant stakeholders, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Tordher stated that the laboratory upgradation was a significant step towards equipping the MTI hospital with modern facilities, which would enhance diagnostic services for patients.

He further added that the solarization of tube well was another vital project completed by the provincial government, aimed at ensuring a sustainable water supply to the hospital.

He emphasized that healthcare remained a top priority of the provincial government. Since coming into power, the government not only reinstated the previously suspended Sehat Card service but also expanded its scope to include additional health services.

He reiterated the government's commitment to continuing the journey of development in the region, ensuring that every sector receives due attention.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2025

26 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2025

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

1 day ago
 Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Paki ..

Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan

2 days ago
 Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights af ..

Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire

2 days ago
Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indi ..

Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation

2 days ago
 Turkish PhD student released by US court after arr ..

Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest

2 days ago
 US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire b ..

US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan

2 days ago
 Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cy ..

Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack

2 days ago
 Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

2 days ago
 Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several citie ..

Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan