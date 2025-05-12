Open Menu

One Dead, Eight Rescued From Snow-covered Noori Top

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2025 | 10:40 AM

One dead, eight rescued from snow-covered Noori Top

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Eight individuals who were stranded in the snow-covered and treacherous terrain of Noori Top were successfully rescued following a coordinated operation spearheaded by the Mansehra Police.

Tragically, one of the rescued individuals, identified as Gulzada, son of Toor Khan, succumbed to oxygen deprivation before help could arrive.

According to official sources, the rescued individuals hailed from different parts of Pakistan and had been involved in business activities in the Sharda region of Azad Kashmir. Out of 22 people who departed from Sharda, 14 reached their destinations safely. However, eight individuals were trapped near Nuri Top after being struck by a glacier. Acting swiftly on the information, District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra, Shafiullah Gandapur, ordered a rescue operation under the supervision of DSP Circle Paras, Khushkhal Khan, and SHO Naran Police Station, Israr Hussain Shah.

The rescue mission was launched through the Jalkhad route with joint efforts from Mansehra Police, the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA), and other relevant departments. Five of the stranded individuals were rescued and shifted to safety via Jalkhad, while the remaining three were rescued by Sharda Police.

All the rescued persons were safely moved to Naran and later sent to their respective hometowns. The professional and timely response of all agencies involved in the operation has been widely lauded. The rescued individuals and their families expressed deep gratitude to Mansehra Police for their courageous and swift action.

