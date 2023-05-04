Power suspension for Haripur, Hattar, Kurram Garhi notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on 6th and 8th May from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Chamba, Zeb Pharma, Panian 1,2, D/C Special Economic zone 1,2 and consumers connected with 11KV KOT 1 feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hattar Grid Station on 7th May from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hattar 1, 6, 7, Shadi and Suraj feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 66 KV Kuram Garhi Grid Station on 8th, 11th, 15th, 17th, 19th and 22nd May from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. resultantly consumer of 11 KV Air Port 1 and 66 KV Kuram Garhi Transmission Line connected with 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.