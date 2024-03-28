Power suspension for Kohat notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday notified that due to Maintenance Work, Power Supply will remain suspended from Kohat Grid Station on 30th and 31st March from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Consequently, it said that consumers of Cadet College, Main Bazar and PAF feeder will face inconvenience.